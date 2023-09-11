UF soccer team falls at No. 5 Florida State, 1-0

It is the first loss of the season for Florida
The Gators soccer team prepares to face Arkansas.
The Gators soccer team prepares to face Arkansas.(wcjb)
By Jake Rongholt
Published: Sep. 11, 2023 at 7:54 PM EDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCJB) - On Sunday, the Gator soccer team suffered their first loss this season versus in-state rival No. 5 Florida State, 1-0. The (4-1-2) Gators have six straight matches against the (5-0-0) Seminoles.

Florida had a season-low three shots against Florida State. The Gators kept it scoreless in the first half, thanks to Alexa Goldberg’s save in the 21st minute versus FSU’s Jody Brown.

However, in the 76th minute, Brown recorded her third goal of the year. It was only the second goal of the season surrendered by Goldberg. The senior averages less than a goal per match and six total shots on goal

Florida head coach Samantha Bohon said, “Disappointed obviously with the result because we didn’t come here to have a close game. We came here to win the game. I think we’ll be better as a result of this and this will help us as we go into SEC play.”

The Gators head into conference play starting on Friday versus Missouri, the match is at 7 p.m. at Donald R. Dizney Stadium.

Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2023 WCJB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Storm surge blankets Steinhatchee Marina
Idalia Live Blog: FEMA administrator headed to Florida, Biden says
Reports show home sales numbers in Marion County are up more than 16%.
Ocala ranked #1 city in Florida to have a housing crisis, real estate experts react
Witnesses say a woman riding a bike in Northwest Gainesville was hit by an SUV
One dead following vehicle vs. pedestrian crash in Gainesville
Dollar General Fires Employees
Dollar General Fires Manager After She Refused to Sell Unsafe Produce
Mobley was last seen alive on Oct. 16 on Southeast 166th Lane in Summerfield.
Human remains found in Marion County, believed to be missing Summerfield woman

Latest News

TV20 Plays of the Week for Week 3
Russell Report: What can Gator football fans take away from the first win of the season?
Russell Report: What can Gator football fans take away from the first win of the season?
2022 UF spring practice
Gator Talk with Sean Kelley at the Keys restaurant in Celebration Pointe
The Florida Gators beat McNeese State 49-7 in home opener game
Gator football team knocks off McNeese State 49-7 in home opener game