UF soccer team falls at No. 5 Florida State, 1-0

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCJB) - On Sunday, the Gator soccer team suffered their first loss this season versus in-state rival No. 5 Florida State, 1-0. The (4-1-2) Gators have six straight matches against the (5-0-0) Seminoles.

Florida had a season-low three shots against Florida State. The Gators kept it scoreless in the first half, thanks to Alexa Goldberg’s save in the 21st minute versus FSU’s Jody Brown.

However, in the 76th minute, Brown recorded her third goal of the year. It was only the second goal of the season surrendered by Goldberg. The senior averages less than a goal per match and six total shots on goal

Florida head coach Samantha Bohon said, “Disappointed obviously with the result because we didn’t come here to have a close game. We came here to win the game. I think we’ll be better as a result of this and this will help us as we go into SEC play.”

The Gators head into conference play starting on Friday versus Missouri, the match is at 7 p.m. at Donald R. Dizney Stadium.

