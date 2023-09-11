The Week Ahead: Your stories to look out for in North Central Florida

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) -Gainesville leaders are done kicking the can down the road on the availability of alcohol in public places. And state-wide unemployment numbers from last month are coming out.

Across north central Florida, elected leaders and first responders will honor 9/11 on Monday. In Gainesville, a memorial starts at 8:30 a.m., with a moment of silence set for 8:46.

Marion County School Board members discuss a multi-million dollar plan to fill substitute teacher roles. The board ranked a Tennessee-based firm the highest to take on the job for no more than five million dollars. They start at 5:30.

The first public hearing to repeal open container rules in Gainesville is during Thursday’s city commission meeting. The commission will also discuss plans to create a downtown entertainment district starting at 1 p.m.

Updated numbers for unemployment rates come out for August on Friday. The first uptick of the year state-wide was reported in July and nearly every north central Florida county followed suit.

