Alabama football player arrested on sodomy charge

Antonio Ross faces a sodomy charge in Calhoun County, Alabama. (WBRC)
By WBRC Staff and Gray News staff
Published: Sep. 12, 2023 at 12:40 PM EDT|Updated: 58 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WEAVER, Ala. (WBRC/Gray News) - Alabama football preferred walk-on Antonio Chauncey Ross has been indicted by a grand jury on a sodomy charge, according to the Weaver Police Department.

Ross has been charged with sodomy second degree following an investigation involving a juvenile female victim.

Weaver police say the 19-year-old was arrested Monday morning and booked into the Calhoun County Jail. Ross posted a $50,000 bond and was released.

Ross was listed as a wide receiver for the Crimson Tide in the 2023 Media Guide.

“Tonio Ross is no longer part of the program and has been removed from campus,” Alabama said in a statement, per The Associated Press.

Copyright 2023 WBRC via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Storm surge blankets Steinhatchee Marina
Idalia Live Blog: FEMA administrator headed to Florida, Biden says
Reports show home sales numbers in Marion County are up more than 16%.
Ocala ranked #1 city in Florida to have a housing crisis, real estate experts react
Witnesses say a woman riding a bike in Northwest Gainesville was hit by an SUV
One dead following vehicle vs. pedestrian crash in Gainesville
Dollar General Fires Employees
Dollar General Fires Manager After She Refused to Sell Unsafe Produce
Mobley was last seen alive on Oct. 16 on Southeast 166th Lane in Summerfield.
Human remains found in Marion County, believed to be missing Summerfield woman

Latest News

Democrats in the Senate are speaking out about the House's plan to start an impeachment inquiry...
Democrats respond to Biden impeachment inquiry
A man’s joy ride on a stolen excavator through the streets of Gainesville caused millions of...
Stolen excavator used to damage storage buildings, Walmart in Gainesville
InvestigateTV+ - Season 1; Episode 2
InvestigateTV+ - Season 1; Episode 2
FILE - Houston Rockets guard Kevin Porter Jr. dribbles during the second half of an NBA...
Houston Rockets’ Kevin Porter Jr. fractured girlfriend’s vertebrae in NYC assault, prosecutors say
Republican senators talk about House impeachment inquiry for President Joe Biden. (Source: CNN)
Republican senators react to McCarthy's announcement of Biden impeachment inquiry