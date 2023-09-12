Alachua County Public Schools address transportation concern

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Alachua County Public Schools announce changes to its transportation system following bus drive shortages.

A shortage of bus drivers has negatively impacted bus schedules and school attendance throughout Alachua County Public Schools.

The school district is presenting changes on how the reimagined bus system will run at the School Board workshop on Sept. 20 at 9 a.m.

The goals of the proposed changes will reduce late and non-arriving buses, increase on-time arrivals and departures and utilize public funding more effectively.

Under the new system, ‘courtesy’ bus routes for all students will be eliminated beginning Jan. 8. Courtesy buses are defined as buses provided to students who live within two miles of their zoned schools, and are not ESE students.

About 1,200 students in the district receive courtesy busing. It will still be available to high-needs elementary schools

The district will offer parents within two miles of their zone school the opportunity to request transportation if their student’s walk to school meets the state’s legal definition of hazardous walking conditions. More information on the application process for this will be provided by the district in the future.

Students who attend choice or magnet schools outside of their zoned school will still have the opportunity to ride buses, though the district plans to update the hubs the students are picked up from to increase efficiency and potentially lower the number of buses that run to these schools.

The district does not plan to eliminate bus driver positions but hopes to make the current transportation system more efficient with the bus drivers that they have.

School district Chief of Operations Maria Eunice and Transportation Director Dr. Dontarrius Rowls will present the changes at the school board meeting. This will be an informational item only as the school board does not vote on changes to bus routes changes.

The announcement of transportation changes for Alachua County Public Schools comes only a day after TV20 reporter Ethan Budowsky shared stories of parents’ ongoing issues with school bus transportation.

One parent said her son could sometimes be waiting over an hour for the bus, sometimes receiving no notification that the bus won’t even be running that day.

