Alachua County Public Schools reschedule rezoning meetings

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Alachua County Public Schools officials are rescheduling meetings to discuss the school district’s rezoning plan.

Two community meetings were postponed due to Hurricane Idalia.

The first meeting will occur at Kanapaha Middle School on Oct. 2 from 5:30 p.m., and the second on Oct. 12 at 5:30 p.m. will be at Santa Fe High School.

A first reading of the new rezoning plan will take place on Oct. 17.

The rezoning will not take effect until the start of the fall 2024 school year.

Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2023 WCJB. All rights reserved.