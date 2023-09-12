Alachua County Public Schools reschedule rezoning meetings

Alachua County School Board Administration Building sign points to Human Resources: Zoning...
Two community meetings were postponed due to Hurricane Idalia.(WCJB)
By WCJB Staff
Published: Sep. 12, 2023 at 5:01 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Alachua County Public Schools officials are rescheduling meetings to discuss the school district’s rezoning plan.

Two community meetings were postponed due to Hurricane Idalia.

The first meeting will occur at Kanapaha Middle School on Oct. 2 from 5:30 p.m., and the second on Oct. 12 at 5:30 p.m. will be at Santa Fe High School.

A first reading of the new rezoning plan will take place on Oct. 17.

The rezoning will not take effect until the start of the fall 2024 school year.

Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2023 WCJB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Storm surge blankets Steinhatchee Marina
Idalia Live Blog: FEMA administrator headed to Florida, Biden says
Reports show home sales numbers in Marion County are up more than 16%.
Ocala ranked #1 city in Florida to have a housing crisis, real estate experts react
Witnesses say a woman riding a bike in Northwest Gainesville was hit by an SUV
One dead following vehicle vs. pedestrian crash in Gainesville
Dollar General Fires Employees
Dollar General Fires Manager After She Refused to Sell Unsafe Produce
Mobley was last seen alive on Oct. 16 on Southeast 166th Lane in Summerfield.
Human remains found in Marion County, believed to be missing Summerfield woman

Latest News

A health advisory for malaria in Florida has been lifted, though other mosquito-borne illnesses...
Malaria health advisory has lifted but state health officials warn of other mosquito-borne illnesses
This year, the group hopes to raise $1.6 million.
United Way of Marion County hosts annual kickoff event
A health advisory for malaria in Florida has been lifted, though other mosquito-borne illnesses...
Malaria health advisory has lifted but state health officials warn of other mosquito-borne illnesses
This year, the group hopes to raise $1.6 million.
United Way of Marion County hosts annual kickoff event
It features 12 films from across the world, starting with a Polish film called “EO.”
Ira Holmes International Film Series returns to College of Central Florida