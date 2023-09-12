Alachua County Sheriff’s Office second in command steps down, new sheriff prepares to take over

Alachua County Undersheriff Joel Decoursey Jr. submits retirement letter
Alachua County Undersheriff Joel Decoursey Jr. submits retirement letter(ASO)
By Ryan Wyatt Turbeville
Published: Sep. 12, 2023 at 11:07 AM EDT|Updated: 59 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - The change in leadership at the Alachua County Sheriff’s Office includes more than just the sheriff. Undersheriff Joel DeCoursey Jr. has submitted his letter of intent to retire at the start of next month.

On Tuesday, DeCoursey began his transition leave after submitting the retirement letter last Friday. His official last day is Oct. 1, the same day Sheriff Clovis Watson is stepping down.

Last week, Gov. Ron DeSantis announced the appointment of Emery Gainey who is set to be sworn in on Oct. 2. In the meantime, the executive assistant to Watson sent a letter to staff explaining that Gainey will be operating on behalf of Watson as sheriff. He will have “full autonomy to do what is needed” during the transition.

RELATED: Sheriff Clovis Watson Jr. announces ‘retirement’ from Alachua County Sheriff’s Office

One of the major challenges Gainey will face as he takes over the department is staffing. As of this report, the sheriff’s office has 204 open positions. Of those, 188 are full-time positions and 16 are part-time.

Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2023 WCJB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Storm surge blankets Steinhatchee Marina
Idalia Live Blog: FEMA administrator headed to Florida, Biden says
Reports show home sales numbers in Marion County are up more than 16%.
Ocala ranked #1 city in Florida to have a housing crisis, real estate experts react
Witnesses say a woman riding a bike in Northwest Gainesville was hit by an SUV
One dead following vehicle vs. pedestrian crash in Gainesville
Dollar General Fires Employees
Dollar General Fires Manager After She Refused to Sell Unsafe Produce
Mobley was last seen alive on Oct. 16 on Southeast 166th Lane in Summerfield.
Human remains found in Marion County, believed to be missing Summerfield woman

Latest News

US Senator Rick Scott discusses Federal Disaster Responsibility Act
US Senator Rick Scott discusses Federal Disaster Responsibility Act
Scott is hoping to pass the Federal Disaster Responsibility Act this week
US Senator Rick Scott discusses Federal Disaster Responsibility Act
Jesse Smith steals excavator, goes on joy ride damaging buildings in Gainesville
Stolen excavator used to damage storage buildings, Walmart in Gainesville
Officials say due to limited quantities, meals must be reserved in advance using the online...
Tri-County Community Resources gives out free “to-go” dinners to families