Alachua County Sheriff’s Office second in command steps down, new sheriff prepares to take over

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - The change in leadership at the Alachua County Sheriff’s Office includes more than just the sheriff. Undersheriff Joel DeCoursey Jr. has submitted his letter of intent to retire at the start of next month.

On Tuesday, DeCoursey began his transition leave after submitting the retirement letter last Friday. His official last day is Oct. 1, the same day Sheriff Clovis Watson is stepping down.

Last week, Gov. Ron DeSantis announced the appointment of Emery Gainey who is set to be sworn in on Oct. 2. In the meantime, the executive assistant to Watson sent a letter to staff explaining that Gainey will be operating on behalf of Watson as sheriff. He will have “full autonomy to do what is needed” during the transition.

One of the major challenges Gainey will face as he takes over the department is staffing. As of this report, the sheriff’s office has 204 open positions. Of those, 188 are full-time positions and 16 are part-time.

