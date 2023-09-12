Boil water notice for parts of Marion County

A boil water notice has been issued for residents in the Salt Springs community.
By WCJB Staff
Published: Sep. 12, 2023 at 1:18 AM EDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SALT SPRINGS, Fla. (WCJB) - A boil water notice has been issued for some residents of Marion County.

Marion County Utilities issued the notice for customers in the Salt Springs community after a temporary loss in water pressure.

Customers are urged to boil water for at least one minute or to use bottled water.

TRENDING: Ocala advocacy centers support MCSO’s program aimed towards special needs citizens

Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2023 WCJB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Storm surge blankets Steinhatchee Marina
Idalia Live Blog: FEMA administrator headed to Florida, Biden says
Reports show home sales numbers in Marion County are up more than 16%.
Ocala ranked #1 city in Florida to have a housing crisis, real estate experts react
Witnesses say a woman riding a bike in Northwest Gainesville was hit by an SUV
One dead following vehicle vs. pedestrian crash in Gainesville
Dollar General Fires Employees
Dollar General Fires Manager After She Refused to Sell Unsafe Produce
Mobley was last seen alive on Oct. 16 on Southeast 166th Lane in Summerfield.
Human remains found in Marion County, believed to be missing Summerfield woman

Latest News

Lake City City Council approved a 75-million-dollar budget on September 11th.
Lake City Council approves 75- million dollar budget
A man stole an excavator and crashed it into a Walmart at Butler Plaza.
Man crashes stolen excavator into a Walmart
A boil water notice has been issued for residents in the Salt Springs community.
Boil water notice for parts of Marion County
Lake City City Council approved a 75-million-dollar budget on September 11th.
Lake City Council approves 75-million dollar budget