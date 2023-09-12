Boil water notice for parts of Marion County

SALT SPRINGS, Fla. (WCJB) - A boil water notice has been issued for some residents of Marion County.

Marion County Utilities issued the notice for customers in the Salt Springs community after a temporary loss in water pressure.

Customers are urged to boil water for at least one minute or to use bottled water.

