Boil water notice for parts of Marion County
Published: Sep. 12, 2023 at 1:18 AM EDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
SALT SPRINGS, Fla. (WCJB) - A boil water notice has been issued for some residents of Marion County.
Marion County Utilities issued the notice for customers in the Salt Springs community after a temporary loss in water pressure.
Customers are urged to boil water for at least one minute or to use bottled water.
