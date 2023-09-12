DEP to clear debris from waterways in Horseshoe Beach, Steinhatchee

Streets are still littered with debris and damaged boats line the channels that make their way through the town.
By Ryan Wyatt Turbeville
Published: Sep. 12, 2023 at 2:36 PM EDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
HORSESHOE BEACH, Fla. (WCJB) - The Steinhatchee River and canals in Horseshoe Beach are the first ones on the list of waterways the Florida Department of Environmental Protection (DEP) will clear following Hurricane Idalia.

Gov. Ron DeSantis has directed the department to expedite the removal of debris from waterways in the Big Bend region following the hurricane. An existing contractor has been tasked with the removal and will begin this week.

Officials say aerial and ground assessments of major waterways and canals have been completed and most impacted waterways are identified. After work is completed in Horseshoe and Steinhatchee, additional work will occur in the Econfina and Suwannee rivers among others.

“We are ready to utilize our emergency resources and work together across state agencies to respond to and continue recovery in the hardest hit areas,” said DEP Secretary Shawn Hamilton.

The department has activated 71 Disaster Debris Management Sites statewide for temporary storage and processing of hurricane-generated debris, including three in Dixie and Taylor counties.

The Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission (FWC) has set up a hotline (888-404-3922) to report vessels lost, displaced, or rendered derelict as a result of the storm.

“Many communities impacted by Hurricane Idalia make their livings and support their families on the waterways of the Big Bend region,” said Gov. Ron DeSantis. “Expediting debris removal will support full economic recovery and help these communities get back on their feet.”

