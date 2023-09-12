Disaster recovery center to open in Columbia County
Published: Sep. 12, 2023 at 2:22 AM EDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
LAKE CITY, Fla. (WCJB) - A disaster recover center is opening for Columbia County residents.
The center will be open starting Wednesday at the former Lake City Reporter building in Lake City.
It will provide a variety of services including FEMA officials on staff and giving people the opportunity to find legal representation.
The center will be open from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m.
