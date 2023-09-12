Disaster recovery center to open in Columbia County

LAKE CITY, Fla. (WCJB) - A disaster recover center is opening for Columbia County residents.

The center will be open starting Wednesday at the former Lake City Reporter building in Lake City.

It will provide a variety of services including FEMA officials on staff and giving people the opportunity to find legal representation.

The center will be open from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m.

