Former state attorney appointed to 5th Judicial Circuit

Former State Attorney Brad King appointed to Fifth Judicial Circuit
By Ryan Wyatt Turbeville
Published: Sep. 12, 2023 at 5:41 PM EDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - Gov. Ron DeSantis has announced the appointment of a long-time state attorney to the Fifth Judicial Circuit.

The appointment of Brad King of Ocala was announced on Tuesday. He fills the vacancy created by the resignation of Judge Richard Singeltary.

King served as the state attorney for the Fifth Judicial Circuit from 1989 to 2020. He earned both his bachelor’s degree and his juris doctor from the University of Florida.

The circuit is comprised of Citrus, Hernando, Lake, Marion, and Sumter Counties, with main administrative offices in Ocala. The chief judge is Daniel B. Merritt, Jr.

