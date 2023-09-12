Gainesville man wins $1 million in scratch-off

He chose to receive his winnings as a one-time, lump-sum payment of $795,000.
He chose to receive his winnings as a one-time, lump-sum payment of $795,000.(WCJB)
By WCJB Staff
Published: Sep. 12, 2023 at 6:43 PM EDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - A man from Gainesville claimed $1 million in prizes from a scratch-off in Newberry.

Daniel Spangler claimed $1 million in prizes from the Gold Rush Limited scratch-off game.

Spangler purchased his winning ticket from Publix, located on West Newberry Road. The location will receive a $2,000 bonus for selling the winning scratch-off ticket.

TRENDING: Alachua County Public Schools address transportation concern

He chose to receive his winnings as a one-time, lump-sum payment of $795,000.

Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2023 WCJB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Storm surge blankets Steinhatchee Marina
Idalia Live Blog: FEMA administrator headed to Florida, Biden says
Reports show home sales numbers in Marion County are up more than 16%.
Ocala ranked #1 city in Florida to have a housing crisis, real estate experts react
Witnesses say a woman riding a bike in Northwest Gainesville was hit by an SUV
One dead following vehicle vs. pedestrian crash in Gainesville
Dollar General Fires Employees
Dollar General Fires Manager After She Refused to Sell Unsafe Produce
Mobley was last seen alive on Oct. 16 on Southeast 166th Lane in Summerfield.
Human remains found in Marion County, believed to be missing Summerfield woman

Latest News

The man eventually got out of the excavator and ran inside Wal-Mart carrying a machete
Trenton man causes more than $2 million in damage on stolen excavator rampage
A 65-year-old woman was killed after his golf cart collided with a pickup truck in a...
Ocala woman killed in golf cart vs. pickup truck crash
It features 12 films from across the world, starting with a Polish film called “EO.”
Ira Holmes International Film Series returns to College of Central Florida
City of Gainesville (FILE)
Gainesville ranked 2nd most expensive city to live in Florida