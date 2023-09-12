Gainesville man wins $1 million in scratch-off
Published: Sep. 12, 2023 at 6:43 PM EDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - A man from Gainesville claimed $1 million in prizes from a scratch-off in Newberry.
Daniel Spangler claimed $1 million in prizes from the Gold Rush Limited scratch-off game.
Spangler purchased his winning ticket from Publix, located on West Newberry Road. The location will receive a $2,000 bonus for selling the winning scratch-off ticket.
He chose to receive his winnings as a one-time, lump-sum payment of $795,000.
