Gainesville ranked 2nd most expensive city to live in Florida

By Ryan Wyatt Turbeville
Published: Sep. 12, 2023 at 4:36 PM EDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - If you are financially struggling to make it to the end of the month in Gainesville, you’re not alone. A study by FloridaRentals.com found Gainesville near the top of the list of the most expensive cities to live in.

Gainesville was ranked the second-most expensive city with the high price of groceries and utility bills contributing to the ranking. The most expensive city was Tampa according to the study.

Ocala came in as the eighth most expensive city. Hollywood was listed as the most affordable city in the state.

The study had experts rank eight cost of living factors out of 100 for 29 cities in Florida. The rankings are based on cost-of-living factors including accommodation, leisure, groceries, clothing, transport, and utilities & bills. The factors were weighted against the average annual personal income per capita.

Cheapest cities in Florida to live according to FloridaRentals.com
Cheapest cities in Florida to live according to FloridaRentals.com(FloridaRentals.com)

