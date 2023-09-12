InvestigateTV+ - Season 1; Episode 2

Stopped trains blocking roads cause danger and disruption. “Sextortion” is on the rise and impacting youth. An organization empowers artists with disabilities.
By InvestigateTV staff
Published: Sep. 12, 2023 at 1:31 PM EDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(InvestigateTV) — Trains stopping on tracks and blocking roads – sometimes for hours. In some cases, our cameras caught children dangerously crossing stopped trains. We speak to lawmakers and Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg, pushing for action. Next, “sextortion,” a form of sexual assault, is on the rise and impacting youth across the nation. Plus, an organization empowers artists with disabilities to make and sell their artwork.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Storm surge blankets Steinhatchee Marina
Idalia Live Blog: FEMA administrator headed to Florida, Biden says
Reports show home sales numbers in Marion County are up more than 16%.
Ocala ranked #1 city in Florida to have a housing crisis, real estate experts react
Witnesses say a woman riding a bike in Northwest Gainesville was hit by an SUV
One dead following vehicle vs. pedestrian crash in Gainesville
Dollar General Fires Employees
Dollar General Fires Manager After She Refused to Sell Unsafe Produce
Mobley was last seen alive on Oct. 16 on Southeast 166th Lane in Summerfield.
Human remains found in Marion County, believed to be missing Summerfield woman

Latest News

A man’s joy ride on a stolen excavator through the streets of Gainesville caused millions of...
Stolen excavator used to damage storage buildings, Walmart in Gainesville
Undersheriff Joel DeCoursey has submitted his letter of intent to retire at the start of next...
Alachua County Sheriff’s Office second in command steps down, new sheriff prepares to take over
Alachua County Undersheriff Joel Decoursey Jr. submits retirement letter
Alachua County Sheriff’s Office second in command steps down, new sheriff prepares to take over
US Senator Rick Scott discusses Federal Disaster Responsibility Act
US Senator Rick Scott discusses Federal Disaster Responsibility Act
Scott is hoping to pass the Federal Disaster Responsibility Act this week
US Senator Rick Scott discusses Federal Disaster Responsibility Act