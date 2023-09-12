Ira Holmes International Film Series returns to College of Central Florida

By Emma Delamo
Published: Sep. 12, 2023
OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - A free movie series in Ocala is aimed to inspire residents with international films.

The College of Central Florida’s Ira Holmes International Film Series returned to campus for its 62nd season Tuesday. It’s the oldest college film series, started by adjunct professor Ira Holmes.

It features 12 films from across the world, starting with a Polish film called “EO.”

“It’s been a long standing tradition,” said Allan Danuff. “It’s something we’re kind of proud of that we’ve been able to keep this going for all these years.”

Danuff is the Associate Vice President with Arts and Sciences for CF. He is involved with the event now, but first attended back when he was in middle school.

“The theme that year happened to have been science-fiction and that was something my dad knew I was interested in, so that’s something he took me to,” said Danuff.

Organizers said a committee met to discuss films and themes in order to keep residents engaged in other cultures.

The free films play Tuesdays at the Humanities and Social Sciences building, which is Building 8, at 7 p.m. They also play at the Appleton Museum of Art in Silver Springs at 2 p.m. Films at the Appleton Museum are free to all museum and film series members, but nonmembers must pay admission.

The next showing is “Long Flat Balls: Broken Promises,” originated in Norway on September 26. The full film series list is available here.

