Lake City Council approves 75- million dollar budget
Published: Sep. 12, 2023 at 1:18 AM EDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
LAKE CITY, Fla. (WCJB) - The Lake City City Council approved a 75-million-dollar budget on September 11th, but not without the usual amount of discord.
Several residents spoke against a proposed 60-dollar-a-year increase in the fire fee, which hasn’t been raised in six years.
Council approved that 3-2.
After adding 200 thousand dollars for community intervention programs and cutting a proposed three percent pay increase for themselves, the council approved a millage rate that is seven percent higher than the rollback rate.
TRENDING: Eastside student’s issues with late buses highlights larger problem in Alachua County
Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.
Copyright 2023 WCJB. All rights reserved.