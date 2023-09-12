Lake City Council approves 75- million dollar budget

Lake City City Council approved a 75-million-dollar budget on September 11th.
By WCJB Staff
Published: Sep. 12, 2023 at 1:18 AM EDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
LAKE CITY, Fla. (WCJB) - The Lake City City Council approved a 75-million-dollar budget on September 11th, but not without the usual amount of discord.

Several residents spoke against a proposed 60-dollar-a-year increase in the fire fee, which hasn’t been raised in six years.

Council approved that 3-2.

After adding 200 thousand dollars for community intervention programs and cutting a proposed three percent pay increase for themselves, the council approved a millage rate that is seven percent higher than the rollback rate.

