Levy County sheriff responds to two deputies being suspended with pay

BRONSON, Fla. (WCJB) - The Levy County sheriff is responding after two deputies were suspended with pay when video of an arrest from February spread on social media.

Sheriff’s office officials say a complaint was filed against deputies Gerard Williams and Sam Quincey on Thursday, claiming they violated first amendment rights.

The video showed the two deputies arresting John Reeve, 40, on a warrant and then confiscated the phone of the woman who was recording the arrest.

“Let me say, that I as sheriff and the men and women of this agency do not condone any violation of policy or standards of this agency. I am very proud of the men and women of this agency and their service to our citizens, said Sheriff Bobby McCallum.”

Sheriff McCallum says the two deputies are suspended with pay until the results are in from the Internal Affairs investigation.

