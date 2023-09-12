Malaria health advisory has lifted but state health officials warn of other mosquito-borne illnesses

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - While a health advisory for malaria in Florida has been lifted, the need to combat mosquito-borne illnesses continues, as rain from Hurricane Idalia has increased breeding grounds for the insects.

The Florida Department of Health in June issued a statewide advisory for mosquito-borne illness after four confirmed cases of malaria were reported in Sarasota County. Three additional cases of the life-threatening disease were later confirmed.

All seven infected individuals were treated and later recovered, according to the Department of Health. Sarasota County Mosquito Control Director Wade Brennan says all seven cases were tied to two areas within five miles of each other.

“This, of course, doesn’t mean that we are out of the water. We want everybody to be very vigilant about stopping those mosquito bites, but it gives us good news, especially recovering from this past hurricane that just went through,” said Wade Brennan, Director, of Sarasota County Mosquito Control District.

Meanwhile, cases of dengue fever were reported last month in Miami-Dade and Broward counties. Rarely fatal, dengue fever can result in a sudden onset of fever, severe headache, vomiting, diarrhea, and joint pain.

Malaria and dengue fever are found in different parts of the world and are typically brought back to Florida through infected people or animals. However, the malaria cases in Sarasota County, along with one in Texas around the same time, are considered the first locally-acquired transmissions within the U.S. in 20 years.

