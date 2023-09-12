Man crashes stolen excavator into a Walmart

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - There’s one less wall at a Walmart in Gainesville on the night of September 11th, after police say a man drove an excavator through the supercenter.

Officers say the suspect stole the excavator and crashed it into Walmart at Butler Plaza, but also a storage unit on Southwest 40th Boulevard, knocking out power poles in the area.

They are investigating if there is additional damage to any other buildings.

Officials say the suspect is now in custody.

No one was hurt.

