Man crashes stolen excavator into a Walmart

A man stole an excavator and crashed it into a Walmart at Butler Plaza.
By WCJB Staff
Published: Sep. 12, 2023 at 1:18 AM EDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - There’s one less wall at a Walmart in Gainesville on the night of September 11th, after police say a man drove an excavator through the supercenter.

Officers say the suspect stole the excavator and crashed it into Walmart at Butler Plaza, but also a storage unit on Southwest 40th Boulevard, knocking out power poles in the area.

They are investigating if there is additional damage to any other buildings.

Officials say the suspect is now in custody.

No one was hurt.

TRENDING: PCSO: Man charged in Hawthorne murder, arson case

Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2023 WCJB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Storm surge blankets Steinhatchee Marina
Idalia Live Blog: FEMA administrator headed to Florida, Biden says
Reports show home sales numbers in Marion County are up more than 16%.
Ocala ranked #1 city in Florida to have a housing crisis, real estate experts react
Witnesses say a woman riding a bike in Northwest Gainesville was hit by an SUV
One dead following vehicle vs. pedestrian crash in Gainesville
Dollar General Fires Employees
Dollar General Fires Manager After She Refused to Sell Unsafe Produce
Mobley was last seen alive on Oct. 16 on Southeast 166th Lane in Summerfield.
Human remains found in Marion County, believed to be missing Summerfield woman

Latest News

A boil water notice has been issued for residents in the Salt Springs community.
Boil water notice for parts of Marion County
Lake City City Council approved a 75-million-dollar budget on September 11th.
Lake City Council approves 75- million dollar budget
A boil water notice has been issued for residents in the Salt Springs community.
Boil water notice for parts of Marion County
Lake City City Council approved a 75-million-dollar budget on September 11th.
Lake City Council approves 75-million dollar budget