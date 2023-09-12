Man in Union County dies after crashing into a tractor trailer
Published: Sep. 12, 2023 at 2:20 AM EDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
LAKE BUTLER, Fla. (WCJB) - A man was killed after crashing into a tractor trailer in Union County.
Florida Highway Patrol troopers say the 37-year-old driver was driving south on State Road 121 around 4 p.m. Monday.
He veered into the northbound lane crashing into the side of a tractor trailer.
The man was pronounced dead at the scene.
