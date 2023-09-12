Man in Union County dies after crashing into a tractor trailer

LAKE BUTLER, Fla. (WCJB) - A man was killed after crashing into a tractor trailer in Union County.

Florida Highway Patrol troopers say the 37-year-old driver was driving south on State Road 121 around 4 p.m. Monday.

He veered into the northbound lane crashing into the side of a tractor trailer.

The man was pronounced dead at the scene.

