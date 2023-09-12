North Central Florida Treasures: Alice Roosevelt Painting

Art Adkins gives us the history of a lithograph painting of the daughter of a former Presidents of the United States, Alice Roosevelt.
By WCJB Staff
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - This week on North Central Florida Treasures Art Adkins has a beautiful panting of a daughter of one of our former Presidents of the United States, Alice Roosevelt.

Alice Roosevelt, daughter of Teddy Roosevelt was arguably one of the most well-known first daughters of the United States. She was considered outspoken and controversial for her time, She was 17 years-old when her father became President in the year 1901.

She was an individual, a person who did not let her fathers Presidential status keep her from living life. The public fell in love with her, she was often quoted in headlines and newspapers anytime she spoke. This lithograph painting of Alice Roosevelt in a retail setting is worth $40.

