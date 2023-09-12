North Central Florida Treasures: Alice Roosevelt Painting

To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - This week on North Central Florida Treasures Art Adkins has a beautiful panting of a daughter of one of our former Presidents of the United States, Alice Roosevelt.

Alice Roosevelt, daughter of Teddy Roosevelt was arguably one of the most well-known first daughters of the United States. She was considered outspoken and controversial for her time, She was 17 years-old when her father became President in the year 1901.

RELATED STORY: North Central Florida Treasures: Naples or Napoleon Cloth

She was an individual, a person who did not let her fathers Presidential status keep her from living life. The public fell in love with her, she was often quoted in headlines and newspapers anytime she spoke. This lithograph painting of Alice Roosevelt in a retail setting is worth $40.

Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2023 WCJB. All rights reserved.