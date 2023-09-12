Ocala man killed in golf cart vs. pickup truck crash

Golf Cart danger (GFX)
Golf Cart danger (GFX)(MGN)
By Ryan Wyatt Turbeville
Published: Sep. 12, 2023 at 3:58 PM EDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - A 65-year-old man was killed after his golf cart collided with a pickup truck in a neighborhood southwest of Ocala on Tuesday morning.

Florida Highway Patrol troopers say the man from Ocala was driving the cart east on Southwest 87 Loop around 11:50 a.m. The 65-year-old traveled past a stop sign at the intersection of Southwest 79 Terrace into the path of a pickup truck headed south.

TRENDING: Stolen excavator used to damage storage buildings, Walmart in Gainesville

The cart struck the right side of the truck causing the driver to be ejected from the car. The pickup’s trailer then hit the driver.

The 65-year-old was pronounced dead at the hospital. The driver of the truck was not hurt.

Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2023 WCJB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Storm surge blankets Steinhatchee Marina
Idalia Live Blog: FEMA administrator headed to Florida, Biden says
Reports show home sales numbers in Marion County are up more than 16%.
Ocala ranked #1 city in Florida to have a housing crisis, real estate experts react
Witnesses say a woman riding a bike in Northwest Gainesville was hit by an SUV
One dead following vehicle vs. pedestrian crash in Gainesville
Dollar General Fires Employees
Dollar General Fires Manager After She Refused to Sell Unsafe Produce
Mobley was last seen alive on Oct. 16 on Southeast 166th Lane in Summerfield.
Human remains found in Marion County, believed to be missing Summerfield woman

Latest News

The man eventually got out of the excavator and ran inside Wal-Mart carrying a machete
Trenton man causes more than $2 million in damage on stolen excavator rampage
City of Gainesville (FILE)
Gainesville ranked 2nd most expensive city to live in Florida
Tech Tuesday: NOMAD Project
Tech Tuesday: NOMAD Project
This week's Tech Tuesday shows us how lasers and robotics can help build structures in outer...
Tech Tuesday: NOMAD Project
State seeks to short-circuit GRU fight against city of Gainesville