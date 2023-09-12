Ocala Shrine Club holds annual Feed the Fearless event

OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - Volunteers from groups and businesses in Marion County put food on the plates of first responders to honor their service.

Rondo Fernandez, owner of the Mojo Grill and catering in Ocala, hosted the annual event.

Participants gathered at the Ocala Shrine Club on Maricamp Road.

They filled up their vehicles with food, to deliver to firefighters, officers, and deputies throughout the county.

Volunteers included people from Advent Health Ocala, WIND-FM and and 93.7 K-Country.

