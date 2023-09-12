Ocala woman killed in golf cart vs. pickup truck crash

Golf Cart danger (GFX)
Golf Cart danger (GFX)(MGN)
By Ryan Wyatt Turbeville
Published: Sep. 12, 2023 at 3:58 PM EDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - A 65-year-old woman was killed after his golf cart collided with a pickup truck in a neighborhood southwest of Ocala on Tuesday morning.

Florida Highway Patrol troopers say the woman from Ocala was driving the cart east on Southwest 87 Loop around 11:50 a.m. The 65-year-old traveled past a stop sign at the intersection of Southwest 79 Terrace into the path of a pickup truck headed south.

The cart struck the right side of the truck causing the driver to be ejected from the car. The pickup’s trailer then hit the driver.

The 65-year-old was pronounced dead at the hospital. The driver of the truck was not hurt.

