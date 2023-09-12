OFR firefighters come out to support Champions for Champions

OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - firefighters in Ocala took off their gear and put on an apron to help out a local organization.

Ocala Fire Rescue firefighters came out to Piesanos Pizza in the Grand Oaks Town Center to support “Champions for Champions.”

The non-profit makes sure people with disabilities have equal opportunities in programs such as sports, arts, and life skill programs.

The firefighters helped the restaurant staff by serving patrons and explained why they volunteer.

“They see this event going on and the firefighters are here and it just, there’s a camaraderie with our guys that adds to the uh to the mix and we’re happy very happy to be able to do this, said Captain Joe Tally.”

Champions for Champions co-founder Jasper Roman was featured in Times Square this weekend to raise awareness for down syndrome.

