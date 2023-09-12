Proposed millage rate for 2023-2024 school year in Alachua County set at 6.4%
Published: Sep. 12, 2023 at 2:26 AM EDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Property taxes may be increasing for Alachua County residents.
Alachua County School Board members say taxpayers will need to pay more despite millage rates being decreased for county schools.
The proposed millage rate for the 2023 to 2024 school year has been set at 6.4%.
TRENDING: PCSO: Man charged in Hawthorne murder, arson case
Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.
Copyright 2023 WCJB. All rights reserved.