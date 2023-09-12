State seeks to short-circuit GRU fight against city of Gainesville

City commissioners have filed a lawsuit to block a new state law that would shift control of Gainesville Regional Utilities (GRU) from the commission to a state
By Jim Saunders, News Service of Florida
Published: Sep. 12, 2023 at 2:02 PM EDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (NSF) — Gov. Ron DeSantis and other top state officials are urging a federal judge to toss out a constitutional challenge to a new law aimed at overhauling the municipal utility in the Gainesville area.

Lawyers for DeSantis, Attorney General Ashley Moody and Secretary of State Cord Byrd on Monday filed motions seeking dismissal of the lawsuit filed in July by the non-profit group Gainesville Residents United and six individual plaintiffs.

RELATED: Gainesville City Commission votes 5-2 to increase GRU rates

The law, approved during this year’s legislative session, creates the Gainesville Regional Utilities Authority to replace the longstanding Gainesville Regional Utilities (GRU) agency. DeSantis will have power to appoint the authority’s board members, after Gainesville Regional Utilities has been under control of the city commission.

The lawsuit includes a series of federal and state constitutional arguments, but a key issue is part of the law that the plaintiffs contend will improperly restrict speech rights. That part of the law says the authority “shall consider only pecuniary factors and utility industry best practices standards, which do not include consideration of the furtherance of social, political or ideological interests.”

RELATED: Residents sue to stop state-appointed board from taking over GRU

In the motions Monday, lawyers for the state officials raised a series of issues, including contending that the plaintiffs did not have legal standing to pursue the case and that the law does not violate speech rights.

For example, lawyers for DeSantis wrote that the law “does not proscribe any speech.”

“It requires the (Gainesville Regional Utilities) Authority to consider ‘pecuniary factors and utility industry best practices standards’ when making policy and operational decisions, and prohibits consideration of ‘social, political, or ideological interests,’” the DeSantis motion said. “But that language plainly does not prohibit citizens from discussing or advocating for those issues before the authority. Further, GRU (Gainesville Residents United) members face no threat of prosecution because the act is not a criminal statute and has no penalties.”

But in the lawsuit, attorneys for the plaintiffs contended that members of the public in the past have petitioned the city commission on issues such as “rates and services for low income people and social issues such as environmental safety, racial fairness in infrastructure and living wages for GRU (Gainesville Regional Utilities) employees.”

“The special (new) law eliminates plaintiffs’ and others’ rights to petition the board for redress of grievances pertaining to social, political, environmental, and ideological issues that are inherent in the operation of a utility system,” the lawsuit said. “Even if the authority allowed plaintiffs or others to address them with respect to ‘social, political or ideological interests,’ the authority is legally prohibited from taking any action in response.”

RELATED: Commissioners approve up to $250K for legal advice about challenging GRU local bill

The Gainesville City Commission voted unanimously to spend up to $250,000 to retain an attorney to give legal advice on possibly challenging HB 1645.

The law emerged this spring after Republican lawmakers repeatedly questioned transfers of money from municipal utilities to bolster city budgets, in part because many utility customers live outside the boundaries of the cities.

The House considered a bill that would have applied to municipal utilities throughout the state, but lawmakers ultimately passed the narrower measure focused on Gainesville. Rep. Chuck Clemons, a Newberry Republican who played a key role in the debate, is House speaker pro tempore, making him a top lieutenant of Speaker Paul Renner, R-Palm Coast.

The case has been assigned to U.S. District Judge Allen Winsor.

The city of Gainesville also has filed a lawsuit in Leon County circuit court challenging the new law. That case alleges violations of the Florida Constitution.

Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2023 WCJB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Storm surge blankets Steinhatchee Marina
Idalia Live Blog: FEMA administrator headed to Florida, Biden says
Reports show home sales numbers in Marion County are up more than 16%.
Ocala ranked #1 city in Florida to have a housing crisis, real estate experts react
Witnesses say a woman riding a bike in Northwest Gainesville was hit by an SUV
One dead following vehicle vs. pedestrian crash in Gainesville
Dollar General Fires Employees
Dollar General Fires Manager After She Refused to Sell Unsafe Produce
Mobley was last seen alive on Oct. 16 on Southeast 166th Lane in Summerfield.
Human remains found in Marion County, believed to be missing Summerfield woman

Latest News

FILE - Pick up trucks and debris lie strewn in a canal in Horseshoe Beach, Fla., after the...
DEP to clear debris from waterways in Horseshoe Beach, Steinhatchee
A man’s joy ride on a stolen excavator through the streets of Gainesville caused millions of...
Stolen excavator used to damage storage buildings, Walmart in Gainesville
Undersheriff Joel DeCoursey has submitted his letter of intent to retire at the start of next...
Alachua County Sheriff’s Office second in command steps down, new sheriff prepares to take over
Alachua County Undersheriff Joel Decoursey Jr. submits retirement letter
Alachua County Sheriff’s Office second in command steps down, new sheriff prepares to take over