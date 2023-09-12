Stolen excavator used to damage storage buildings, Walmart in Gainesville

A man stole an excavator and crashed it into a Walmart at Butler Plaza.
By WCJB Staff
Published: Sep. 12, 2023 at 1:18 AM EDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - A man’s joy ride on a stolen excavator through the streets of Gainesville caused millions of dollars worth of damage.

According to the arrest report, Jesse Smith, 47, of Trenton, entered a yellow Komatsu excavator, valued at $350,000, without permission at a worksite on Southwest 47th Street. He hotwired the machine and drove it away.

He drove into multiple buildings at Storage Depot of Gainesville and used the boom arm to inflict additional damage on the roof. In total, four buildings were damaged or destroyed.

Smith then drove the excavator through fences, over a utility pole, and into the parking lot of the Walmart at Butler Plaza.

TRENDING: PCSO: Man charged in Hawthorne murder, arson case

He then knocked down a loading dock wall and drove into the south side of the building. Smith then jumped out of the excavator and entered the store armed with a machete.

He dropped the blade before being confronted by responding law enforcement officers. While attempting to be handcuffed, he resisted officers.

Impacted businesses told officers the estimated property damage is about $2 million. Smith is charged with grand theft, property damage, resisting an office, and trespassing.

Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2023 WCJB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Storm surge blankets Steinhatchee Marina
Idalia Live Blog: FEMA administrator headed to Florida, Biden says
Reports show home sales numbers in Marion County are up more than 16%.
Ocala ranked #1 city in Florida to have a housing crisis, real estate experts react
Witnesses say a woman riding a bike in Northwest Gainesville was hit by an SUV
One dead following vehicle vs. pedestrian crash in Gainesville
Dollar General Fires Employees
Dollar General Fires Manager After She Refused to Sell Unsafe Produce
Mobley was last seen alive on Oct. 16 on Southeast 166th Lane in Summerfield.
Human remains found in Marion County, believed to be missing Summerfield woman

Latest News

US Senator Rick Scott brings response and recovery efforts from Idalia
US Senator Rick Scott brings response and recovery efforts from Idalia
Officials say due to limited quantities, meals must be reserved in advance using the online...
Tri-County Community Resources gives out free “to-go” dinners to families
Officials say due to limited quantities, meals must be reserved in advance using the online...
Tri-County Community Resources gives out free “to-go” dinners to families
A school board representative says they are doing what they can to limit these incidents during...
Eastside student’s issues with late buses highlights larger problem in Alachua County