‘That was a miracle’: 3 Ocala sisters share same birthday, years apart

Jasmine, Jessica and Juliet Turner were all born on September 3rd.
By Zitlali Solache and Emma Delamo
Published: Sep. 12, 2023 at 12:11 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - September 3rd is a busy day for the Turner family. “That was a miracle. September 3rd is a special day for us,” shared father Jeremy Turner.

Newborn, Juliet Turner, will blowout the same candles as her sisters, Jessica and Jasmine, who are all born on the same day.

“It was like deja vu all over again,” stated Turner. “Everybody was shocked and surprised, they couldn’t even believe it.”

Sauhry Turner gave birth to her first daughter, Jasmine, in 2020. However, they never imagined her second daughter, Jessica would also arrive in September 3rd a year later. Then came the newest bundle of joy, Juliet, days ago on September 3rd, 2023.

“The word starting spreading around the hospital and all the nurses already knew about it,” shared Turner. “Even the security downstairs. I heard them talking about us.”

Jeremy says all the girls were all born at Ocala Advent Health. Despite the same birthday, Jeremy says each girl has a different personality. While the odds are nearly unbelievable, the parents call it a triple miracle.

“Celebrating their birthdays is going to be a special day for us because it’s for all three of them,” shared Turner. “We would like to do something big for them maybe take them to Disney!”

For the Turners all good things come in threes and on the third of September.

TRENDING STORY: PCSO: Man charged in Hawthorne murder, arson case

Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2023 WCJB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Storm surge blankets Steinhatchee Marina
Idalia Live Blog: FEMA administrator headed to Florida, Biden says
Reports show home sales numbers in Marion County are up more than 16%.
Ocala ranked #1 city in Florida to have a housing crisis, real estate experts react
Witnesses say a woman riding a bike in Northwest Gainesville was hit by an SUV
One dead following vehicle vs. pedestrian crash in Gainesville
Dollar General Fires Employees
Dollar General Fires Manager After She Refused to Sell Unsafe Produce
Mobley was last seen alive on Oct. 16 on Southeast 166th Lane in Summerfield.
Human remains found in Marion County, believed to be missing Summerfield woman

Latest News

A boil water notice has been issued for residents in the Salt Springs community.
Boil water notice for parts of Marion County
Lake City City Council approved a 75-million-dollar budget on September 11th.
Lake City Council approves 75- million dollar budget
A man stole an excavator and crashed it into a Walmart at Butler Plaza.
Man crashes stolen excavator into a Walmart
A boil water notice has been issued for residents in the Salt Springs community.
Boil water notice for parts of Marion County
Lake City City Council approved a 75-million-dollar budget on September 11th.
Lake City Council approves 75-million dollar budget