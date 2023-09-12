‘That was a miracle’: 3 Ocala sisters share same birthday, years apart

OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - September 3rd is a busy day for the Turner family. “That was a miracle. September 3rd is a special day for us,” shared father Jeremy Turner.

Newborn, Juliet Turner, will blowout the same candles as her sisters, Jessica and Jasmine, who are all born on the same day.

“It was like deja vu all over again,” stated Turner. “Everybody was shocked and surprised, they couldn’t even believe it.”

Sauhry Turner gave birth to her first daughter, Jasmine, in 2020. However, they never imagined her second daughter, Jessica would also arrive in September 3rd a year later. Then came the newest bundle of joy, Juliet, days ago on September 3rd, 2023.

“The word starting spreading around the hospital and all the nurses already knew about it,” shared Turner. “Even the security downstairs. I heard them talking about us.”

Jeremy says all the girls were all born at Ocala Advent Health. Despite the same birthday, Jeremy says each girl has a different personality. While the odds are nearly unbelievable, the parents call it a triple miracle.

“Celebrating their birthdays is going to be a special day for us because it’s for all three of them,” shared Turner. “We would like to do something big for them maybe take them to Disney!”

For the Turners all good things come in threes and on the third of September.

