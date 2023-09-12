Trenton man causes more than $2 million in damage on stolen excavator rampage

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - 47-year-old Jesse Smith of Trenton is behind bars after taking a stolen excavator for quite the ride from a construction site behind Butler Plaza in Gainesville.

“True Florida man,” said Jon Dreaver.

Smith ripped through Storage Depot of Gainesville, tearing apart numerous units with the bucket on the machine.

“Had a couple members in here working out and they heard all sorts of ruckus,” said Dreaver. “We have the open doors, but it’s late, it’s dark so they look out and start to notice there’s a giant excavator cruising across our field just making an absolute ruckus.”

After rampaging through the storage facility, Smith ran over a fence, drove through a field, ran over a power pole and another fence, before heading off to the Wal-Mart to continue his path of destruction.

“I was here at five in the morning this morning and just seeing the damage was shocking,” said Dreaver. “Even in the dark you could see that it was pretty epic.”

Dreaver’s owns Swamp City Fitness, a gym that is about a football field away from the field Smith tore through.

He said he felt lucky it was not damaged.

“I’ve got members that are family,” said Dreaver. “This gym is like family...So when you see something and hear something like that, immediately you think of the safety of the people and you’re just immediately concerned.”

And after causing even more damage--this time to the façade outside the automotive shop of Wal-Mart, Smith went inside wielding a machete before he was arrested by police.

“Immediately within minutes we’re starting to see word of mouth stuff popping up,” said Dreaver. ‘Oh my gosh he smashed into Wal-Mart. Oh my gosh he’s got a machete.’ You’re just super concerned. You want everybody to be safe.”

Employees at the storage unit say police found crack pipes inside the excavator.

Officers say Smith caused more than $2 million in damage and faces charges of grand theft and property damage.

