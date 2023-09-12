Tri-County Community Resources gives out free “to-go” dinners to families

CHIEFLAND, Fla. (WCJB) - Parents can turn off the oven for a night because Tri-County Community Resources officials is serving free “to-go” dinner to all families with children under 18.

Each household can reserve a delicious homemade “to-go” dinner, dessert, a family board or card game, and other giveaways.

Families can pick up the meals at Tri-County Community Resources in Chiefland from 4 to 5 p.m.

Officials say due to limited quantities, meals must be reserved in advance using the online reservation link. The link is HERE.

