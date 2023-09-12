Tri-County Community Resources gives out free “to-go” dinners to families

Officials say due to limited quantities, meals must be reserved in advance using the online reservation link.
By WCJB Staff
Published: Sep. 12, 2023 at 6:52 AM EDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHIEFLAND, Fla. (WCJB) - Parents can turn off the oven for a night because Tri-County Community Resources officials is serving free “to-go” dinner to all families with children under 18.

Each household can reserve a delicious homemade “to-go” dinner, dessert, a family board or card game, and other giveaways.

TRENDING: ‘That was a miracle’: 3 Ocala sisters share same birthday, years apart

Families can pick up the meals at Tri-County Community Resources in Chiefland from 4 to 5 p.m.

Officials say due to limited quantities, meals must be reserved in advance using the online reservation link. The link is HERE.

Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2023 WCJB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Storm surge blankets Steinhatchee Marina
Idalia Live Blog: FEMA administrator headed to Florida, Biden says
Reports show home sales numbers in Marion County are up more than 16%.
Ocala ranked #1 city in Florida to have a housing crisis, real estate experts react
Witnesses say a woman riding a bike in Northwest Gainesville was hit by an SUV
One dead following vehicle vs. pedestrian crash in Gainesville
Dollar General Fires Employees
Dollar General Fires Manager After She Refused to Sell Unsafe Produce
Mobley was last seen alive on Oct. 16 on Southeast 166th Lane in Summerfield.
Human remains found in Marion County, believed to be missing Summerfield woman

Latest News

Officials say due to limited quantities, meals must be reserved in advance using the online...
Tri-County Community Resources gives out free “to-go” dinners to families
A school board representative says they are doing what they can to limit these incidents during...
Eastside student’s issues with late buses highlights larger problem in Alachua County
The proposed millage rate for the 2023 to 2024 school year has been set at 6.4%.
Proposed millage rate for 2023-2024 school year in Alachua County set at 6.4%
Alachua County School Board members say taxpayers will need to pay more despite millage rates...
Proposed millage rate for 2023-2024 school year in Alachua County set at 6.4%