United Way of Marion County hosts annual kickoff event

This year, the group hopes to raise $1.6 million.
By Emma Delamo
Published: Sep. 12, 2023 at 5:53 PM EDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - The United Way of Marion County is setting an ambitious new fundraising goal this year.

More than 100 came together to recognize some of the nonprofit’s accomplishments across Marion County at the Annual Meeting and Giving Campaign Kickoff at the College of Central Florida Tuesday.

This year’s theme was “Jumping over Hurdles” to symbolize Marion County residents can overcome any challenge.

Presenters went over some of last year’s projects aimed towards helping residents across the county. They said nearly seven thousand books were distributed through their Reading Pals program and almost 390 families gradated from their Strong Families program.

The chair of the board told TV20 he is impressed residents always support charities and nonprofits across town.

“Everybody gets on board. We’re going to really get excited about raising some funds to put right back out there into the community to lift everyone up and help those in need,” said Chair of the Board James Henningsen.

This year, the group hopes to raise $1.6 million in six to eight months. Last year, the United Way of Marion County raised $1.4 million.

