US Senator Rick Scott discusses Federal Disaster Responsibility Act

Fla. (WCJB) - President Joe Biden is asking Congress for more money to support disaster relief following Hurricane Idalia, and US Senator Rick Scott is proposing a bill to do just that.

Scott alongside fellow senator, Marco Rubio, is hoping to pass the Federal Disaster Responsibility Act this week.

Scott said it will help families recover after natural disasters like Idalia, by providing more than 16 billion dollars to FEMS’s disaster relief fund.

TV20 spoke with Senator Scott who reflected on what he witnessed in Cedar Key, “I was in Cedar Key last week. People are working hard to rebuild. There was an unbelievable amount of storm surge there. Impacted homes and businesses, so FEMA needs to be a part of their response. I am going to make sure the federal government has resources” said Scott.

The bill would also benefit farmers and ranchers impacted through the Block Grant Assistance Act.

In the house, Representative Kat Cammack and Neil Dunn have also shown their support.

