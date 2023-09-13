Alachua County Commission provides update on hosting an international sporting event in March 2025

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Alachua County commissioners offered few objections during an update on hosting an international sporting event a year and a half from now.

A representative of “World Masters Athletics” outlined the next steps to bring their indoor track and field championships to the Alachua County Sports Center in March 2025.

TRENDING: Leaders hold town hall in Gainesville to discuss state changes to African-American history curriculum

Commissioners have set aside $1 million for possible expenses, but learned Tuesday more may be needed.

WMA and county officials have a site visit scheduled for December.

Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2023 WCJB. All rights reserved.