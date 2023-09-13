Cedar Key coming back to life as businesses re-open following Idalia

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - The signs of Idalia remain, but hints of normalcy are returning to Dock Street in Cedar Key.

Benjamin Iversen wants people to know that Cedar Key is back open for business.

“We’re open!,” said Iversen. “Come see us!”

The town is slowly coming back to life, and a few major bars and restaurants on the town’s main road have re-opened.

One of the businesses impacted the most by Idalia on Dock Street in Cedar Key was Steamer’s Clam Bar and Grill.

They have an entirely new stair case that was built, and they just opened for the first time Tuesday night for dinner, just less than two weeks after Idalia.

“I think what we’ve noticed this time is each time you build better,” said Dick Dodds, who has been visiting Cedar Key since the 1950s. “It’s a solid building job they’ve done, otherwise all of these things would have disappeared on Dock Street and in town. So that’s encouraging.”

Iverson, who is the owner of 1842 Daily Grind, a coffee shop in Cedar Key, said he had to take an entire wall out after two feet of water got into his building.

Two weeks later, you would never know that happened.

“I’ve been just beyond blessed with friends,” said Iversen, “locals, volunteers just sacrificing their time, their blood, their sweat and their tears to stand by my side and get this place back to a point where we could open again.”

While the signs of life are there, the reminders of the damage remain.

Plenty of businesses--such as Duncan’s on the Gulf, The Rusty Hook and 83 West remain closed and dealing with damage.

However, Dodds has hope for the future of cedar key.

“It will come back stronger,” said Dods, “yes, and with that same spirit. We watched one of the restaurants up the street...They lost everything before. They built solidly, it’s been washed through but not out and they’re rebuilding.”

Business owners say plans for the annual Cedar Key Seafood Festival remain a go for October 21 and 22.

A full list of GoFundMe pages to help support Cedar Key businesses is available here:

