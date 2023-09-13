Crash in Gilchrist County kills a man from Bell

By WCJB Staff
Published: Sep. 13, 2023 at 1:45 AM EDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
BELL, Fla. (WCJB) - A man was killed after a deadly crash in Gilchrist County Tuesday afternoon.

Florida Highway Patrol troopers say the 58-year-old driver from Bell was traveling north in a semi truck without a trailer on US 129.

They say for unknown reasons, he veered across the line and traveled off the left side of the road.

He was pronounced dead at the scene, and the cause of the crash is under investigation.

The road is now back open.

