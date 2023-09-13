Florida recommends against Covid booster, contradicting CDC guidance

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Following CDC approval of new Covid booster vaccines, Gov. Ron DeSantis and the state surgeon general are recommending against getting the shot for most Floridians.

On Wednesday, the governor held a discussion with State Surgeon General Dr. Joseph Ladapo and other experts about mRNA booster shots that were approved this week. Ladapo announced the state would be breaking from the CDC by recommending people under the age of 65 not take the vaccine.

The state guidance was based on the lack of new human clinical trials conducted for the boosters. Ladapo also questioned the vaccines’ ability to prevent infections.

The CDC is recommending everyone over the age of 6 months get an updated vaccine to protect against the virus this fall and winter. The agency explains that the virus is always changing reducing the effectiveness of vaccines over time, however, getting an updated vaccine can provide enhanced protection against new variants.

Research from last year found those who received the vaccine had greater protection against illness and hospitalization than those who did not.

“We have more tools than ever to prevent the worst outcomes from COVID-19,” said Director Mandy Cohen, M.D., M.P.H. “CDC is now recommending updated COVID-19 vaccination for everyone 6 months and older to better protect you and your loved ones.”

The governor’s announcement contradicting the CDC is just the latest of a series of disagreements between the state and the federal agency. In May of 2023, Governor DeSantis signed legislation codifying permanent COVID-19 protections in the state.

“I will not stand by and let the FDA and CDC use healthy Floridians as guinea pigs for new booster shots that have not been proven to be safe or effective,” said Governor Ron DeSantis. “Once again, Florida is the first state in the nation to stand up and provide guidance based on truth, not Washington edicts.”

