Gator volleyball team wins five-set thriller at Florida State; remains undefeated

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCJB) - The Florida volleyball team rallied from a two-set deficit to knock off Florida State, thanks to two straight kills from Sofia Victoria, 3-2.

The (5-4) Seminoles did not make it easy, as they gained momentum in the first set with a 25-18 win.

The (8-0) Gators were down a set for the second time in five days and won the second set off a service error by FSU’s Andjelija Draskovic, 25-22.

In the third set, it was neck and neck between the two in-state rivals, but FSU’s Khori Louis drilled a kill shot that led the fans at Tully Gymnasium to rise out of their seats, 25-23.

Florida continued to feed off adversity, and Victoria owned the left side of the court with two kills with one that led to set point, and Alexis Stucky recorded a service ace to force the fifth set, 25-17

In the final set, Florida and FSU were tied at 13. Florida took the lead off a game-changing service error by FSU’s Addi Hultquist. The Seminoles knotted it up at 14. Stucky fired two straight setting attempts at Victoria off the left side and hit two game-defining kills to stay unbeaten.

Kennedy Martin and AC Fitzpatrick combined for 47 kills, and Victoria had 10. Stucky added another stellar 50 assists.

The Gators have won 9 of their last 11 matchups versus the Seminoles

The undefeated Gators face off in a potential tournament preview against No. 1 Wisconsin on Sunday at the O’Connell Center.

Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2023 WCJB. All rights reserved.