Horse Capital TV highlights Majestic Oaks helping first-time riders

On this week’s Horse Capital TV, we’ll tell you how the owners of a ranch in Ocala are helping first-time riders leap into action.
By WCJB Staff
Published: Sep. 13, 2023 at 6:17 AM EDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
OCALA Fla. (WCJB) - Horse-riding is a sport enjoyed by plenty of people but it’s not the easiest hobby to jump into.

