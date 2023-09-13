Keith Moses unresponsive during Orlando court hearing in triple murder case

ORLANDO, Fla. (WCJB) - The man accused of shooting and killing former TV20 anchor Dylan Lyons and two others appeared in court Wednesday afternoon.

Prosecutors say Keith Moses, 20, shot five people in February, killing Lyons, T’yonna Major, 9, and Nathacha Augustin, 38.

When addressed by the judge, Moses was non-responsive, calling his competency into question. Both a psychologist and psychiatrist have been appointed to examine Moses.

His next court date is set for Oct. 9.

RELATED: Families of former TV20 employee, 9-year-old speak after deadly Orlando shooting

The two families came together to share their grief and advocate against gun violence after the deadly shooting in Orlando

