Keith Moses unresponsive during Orlando court hearing in triple murder case
Published: Sep. 13, 2023 at 4:52 PM EDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
ORLANDO, Fla. (WCJB) - The man accused of shooting and killing former TV20 anchor Dylan Lyons and two others appeared in court Wednesday afternoon.
Prosecutors say Keith Moses, 20, shot five people in February, killing Lyons, T’yonna Major, 9, and Nathacha Augustin, 38.
When addressed by the judge, Moses was non-responsive, calling his competency into question. Both a psychologist and psychiatrist have been appointed to examine Moses.
His next court date is set for Oct. 9.
RELATED: Families of former TV20 employee, 9-year-old speak after deadly Orlando shooting
Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.
Copyright 2023 WCJB. All rights reserved.