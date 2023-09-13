Leaders hold town hall in Gainesville to discuss state changes to African-American history curriculum

Dozens of residents filled the Thomas Center in Gainesville.(WCJB)
By Zitlali Solache
Published: Sep. 12, 2023 at 10:59 PM EDT|Updated: moments ago
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Dozens of residents filled the Thomas Center in Gainesville at a panel about Florida’s new standards for teaching black history.

“We want individuals to take from it, something that they may not have known before,” shared Boderick Johnson, President of Alachua Co. FAMU NAA. “And they may have known before, but more so now have more inclination to act upon it and to try to change some things.”

State Rep. Yvonne Hayes Hinson sat on the town hall’s panel alongside Alachua County school board member Diyonne Mcgraw, FAMU professors and other education professionals.

“People are busy in their lives and they’re not really having the time to pay attention to what’s going on and it’s affecting the lives of their children and their children’s children, their grandchildren and possibly into perpetuity,” stated Rep. Hayes.

Panelists discussed changes to African American history course curriculum, critical race theory, and diversity equity and inclusion programs. They also highlighted what they call ACPS’ poor guidance counselor to student ratio, elements for school success and clarified the parent’s bill of rights.

They hope representative Hayes can take this panel to the next level.

“She’s gonna be dynamic in being able to take information an can hopefully take this to their colleagues in Tallahassee and say hey this is what the constituents are thinking and this is what they would lie to see changed for the betterment of the students as a whole.”

This Town Hall was organized by Alachua County FAMU NAA and the City of Gainesville Parks, Recreation, and Cultural Affairs.

