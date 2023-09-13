Marion County School Board votes for substitute teachers from outside company

The Marion County School Board voted to hire ESS Southeast to provide substitute teachers at a cost of up to $5 million per year.
By WCJB Staff
Published: Sep. 12, 2023 at 11:13 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - The trend toward farming out substitute teacher services for public schools took a big step forward.

The Marion County School Board voted to hire ESS Southeast to provide substitute teachers at a cost of up to $5 million per year. The company will recruit, screen, and train substitutes, who would be eligible for fringe benefits through the company.

Staffers said Marion joins Alachua, Columbia, Dixie, Putnam and Suwannee schools in hiring the private firm.

