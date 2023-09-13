Ocala man kills himself after shooting two women in Jacksonville

Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office has released the identity of a man from Ocala accused of shooting and killing two women in August, before killing himself
By Ryan Wyatt Turbeville
Published: Sep. 13, 2023 at 4:03 PM EDT|Updated: 57 minutes ago
OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office has released the identity of a man from Ocala accused of shooting and killing two women in August, before killing himself.

The chief investigator says Ty Head, 22, killed a 28-year-old and 53-year-old woman in the area of San Marco. Detectives say the three were stopped by train tracks as a train passed. He shot the two women and drove off.

The next day, investigators found Head’s car outside of Nashville. Inside, he was found dead of an apparent gunshot wound.

“I will say up front, that we do not definitively know why these murders happened,” said Alan Parker, the chief of investigations. “When Head took his own life, he blocked the only avenue for investigators to answer this question. Murder, even when we understand the motive behind it, is a senseless act of violence.”

Investigators say Head used the same gun to murder the two women as well as kill himself.

