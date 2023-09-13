Ocala woman pleads guilty to PPP Loan Fraud

Jackson is facing a max penalty of 20 years in federal prison and is ordered to pay at least...
Jackson is facing a max penalty of 20 years in federal prison and is ordered to pay at least $20,000.(Marion County Sheriff's Office/WCJB)
By WCJB Staff
Published: Sep. 12, 2023 at 10:52 PM EDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - A woman from Ocala pleaded guilty to fraud after giving false information to cash out a PPP Loan.

U.S. Attorney’s Office officials say Passion Jackson, 30, pled guilty to one count of wire fraud related to the CARES Act.

Jackson is facing a max penalty of 20 years in federal prison and is ordered to pay at least $20,000. That’s the amount she got from a PPP Loan in April 2021.

A sentencing date has not been set.

