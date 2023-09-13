Paige’s Kitchen: Beet Salad

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - There are so many great salad recipes. This is one of them. If you love “all things beets” this is the perfect recipe. You can always peel and roast your own beets but in order to save time I buy them ready to go at Trader Joes. They are already peeled and steamed with no added preservatives. Check out your favorite supermarket to find the beets that are right for you.

I cube the baby beets into small pieces and set aside. Then I dress my favorite baby greens with a balsamic fig salad dressing. Then toss on the beets and add the crumbled goat cheese and toasted pine nuts on top of the salad.

This recipe is the perfect healthy to go meal or fancy enough for your next party. Enjoy!

Ingredients

One package of pre-cooked baby beets-cubed

One bunch of cleaned baby greens

Balsamic-fig salad dressing to taste (Paige prefers Stonewall Kitchen brand)

Crumbled goat cheese

Toasted pine nuts-toasting gives them extra flavor and crunch

Directions

1. Place greens into a bowl or plate and add salad dressing to taste

2. Assemble beets, goat cheese and pine nuts on top of the salad.

3. Serve

4. If you are taking the salad to go put the beets and pine nuts in separate containers and assemble them when ready to eat.

