Police: Man steals $62K worth of ATVs, trailers from NCFL businesses

Police say the man used fraudulent cashier’s checks at businesses in Alachua and Gainesville
Carsen Quackenbush arrested on fraud and theft charges
By Ryan Wyatt Turbeville
Published: Sep. 13, 2023 at 11:10 AM EDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - A man accused of defrauding businesses across North Central Florida to steal vehicles was arrested in Georgia and brought back to Florida.

Police officers working for the cities of Alachua and Gainesville say Carsen Quackenbush presented fake cashier’s checks to multiple businesses to obtain an ATV and trailers and attempt to steal a jet ski.

Alachua Police began the investigation on July 3, after Quackenbush used a cashier’s check to purchase an ATV priced at almost $21,000 from a business in Alachua. When the business tried to deposit the check, they were informed it was fraudulent.

Officers reached out to the Gainesville Police Department where a sworn complaint was filed against Quackenbush for using the same fraudulent cashier’s check scheme to purchase two trailers and a Can-Am UTV from two Gainesville businesses. The items were together valued at about $42,000.

In all the cases, Quackenbush presented his I.D. when purchasing the items making it easy for officers to identify him.

During the investigation, officers were contacted by a business in Ocala which told officers a Quackenbush family member was trying to purchase a jet ski and trailer with a cashier’s check.

On Aug. 1, Quackenbush was arrested in Gwinnett County, Georgia for unrelated charges and transferred to the Alachua County Jail two weeks later. He was charged with numerous counts of fraud and grand theft.

Copyright 2023 WCJB. All rights reserved.

