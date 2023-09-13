Trial underway in Daytona Police officer’s murder case

On the third day of the trial Wednesday, witnesses, experts, and family gave emotional testimony.
By Ryan Wyatt Turbeville
Published: Sep. 13, 2023 at 5:29 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GREEN COVE SPRINGS, Fla. (WCJB) - Testimony is underway in the trial of a man whose car was found in Gainesville after investigators say he murdered a Daytona Beach Police officer. On the third day of the trial Wednesday, witnesses, experts, and family gave emotional testimony.

Othal Wallace, 31, is charged with the murder of Officer Jason Raynor, 29, who died after Wallace shot him in the head in 2021.

Authorities were able to track Wallace’s car to Gainesville at the Home Depot on Tower Road. He was later captured at a property outside of Atlanta.

The state attorney’s office is seeking the death penalty for Wallace.

Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2023 WCJB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Storm surge blankets Steinhatchee Marina
Idalia Live Blog: FEMA administrator headed to Florida, Biden says
Reports show home sales numbers in Marion County are up more than 16%.
Ocala ranked #1 city in Florida to have a housing crisis, real estate experts react
Witnesses say a woman riding a bike in Northwest Gainesville was hit by an SUV
One dead following vehicle vs. pedestrian crash in Gainesville
Dollar General Fires Employees
Dollar General Fires Manager After She Refused to Sell Unsafe Produce
Mobley was last seen alive on Oct. 16 on Southeast 166th Lane in Summerfield.
Human remains found in Marion County, believed to be missing Summerfield woman

Latest News

Three ACPS students, Megan Chen, Daniel Wang and Nathan Wei from Buchholz High School, earned...
Many NCFL students named National Merit semi-finalists
Ire Bethea Sr. and Reginald E. Landers Jr. are running for the District 2 City Council seat.
District 2 city council candidates prepare for early voting in Ocala
UF cancer specialist Dr. Thomas J. George spoke about the updates, future plans for the center,...
‘Florida 2nd highest in cancer burden’: Health official speaks about UF's Cancer NCI designation
The state’s Citizens Property Insurance Corporation has topped 1.387 million policies, as it...
Citizen’s Insurance seeing floods of new customers over the past few years
Keith Moses, 20, appears in court hearing on charges of murder
Keith Moses unresponsive during Orlando court hearing in triple murder case