Trial underway in Daytona Police officer’s murder case

GREEN COVE SPRINGS, Fla. (WCJB) - Testimony is underway in the trial of a man whose car was found in Gainesville after investigators say he murdered a Daytona Beach Police officer. On the third day of the trial Wednesday, witnesses, experts, and family gave emotional testimony.

Othal Wallace, 31, is charged with the murder of Officer Jason Raynor, 29, who died after Wallace shot him in the head in 2021.

Authorities were able to track Wallace’s car to Gainesville at the Home Depot on Tower Road. He was later captured at a property outside of Atlanta.

The state attorney’s office is seeking the death penalty for Wallace.

