Convicted felon on parole breaks into Gainesville apartment, robs and batters woman

Branden Babcock, 30, arrested after breaking into a home
Branden Babcock, 30, arrested after breaking into a home
By Ryan Wyatt Turbeville
Published: Sep. 14, 2023 at 10:48 AM EDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - A man recently released from prison is back behind bars after Alachua County Sheriff’s deputies say he broke into a woman’s home, battered her, and robbed her.

Branden Babcock, 30, was arrested on charges of home invasion robbery, kidnapping, sexual battery, and aggravated battery among others.

On Wednesday, fire rescue crews responded to an apartment in Gainesville after receiving a call from a woman claiming she fell down the stairs. When they arrived, it became clear the victim had been battered and threatened by Babcock.

Babcock and the woman previously dated, but never lived together. Deputies learned Babcock entered the victim’s home around 8:20 a.m. to rob her. He took $12 from her and then put a gun to the woman’s head.

The victim told him, “If you’re going to kill me, just kill me.”

He repeatedly punched and kicked the woman all over her body including her face. He then raped her.

Babcock asked the victim, “Where’s my money?” while holding a gun to her head.

TRENDING: Ocala man kills himself after shooting two women in Jacksonville

The woman was taken to the hospital for her many injuries.

Babcock is a registered criminal and convicted felon with four felony convictions in the state of Florida. He was on parole with the Florida Department of Corrections for aggravated assault with a weapon at the time of the attack.

