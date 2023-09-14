Disaster Recovery Center set up in Columbia County

LAKE CITY, Fla. (WCJB) - Columbia County Emergency Officials set up a Disaster Recovery Center this week.

FEMA representatives will be on hand to tell residents what assistance programs they are eligible for.

This is in collaboration with the US Small Business Administration.

“When it comes to disaster assistance and the individual aspect of that declaration, SBA and FEMA tag team and partner to help those individuals. There’s just some people who need some basic need that will be able to assist them but SBA is at long-term recovery,” said Angel Class with the SBA.

The recovery center is located at the old Lake City Reporter Building on 180 East Duval Street.

It is open 7 days a week from 9 am to 7 pm.

