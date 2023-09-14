Disaster Recovery Center set up in Columbia County

FEMA and SBA representatives are on hand to answer questions
By Kristin Chase
Published: Sep. 14, 2023 at 12:21 PM EDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAKE CITY, Fla. (WCJB) - Columbia County Emergency Officials set up a Disaster Recovery Center this week.

FEMA representatives will be on hand to tell residents what assistance programs they are eligible for.

This is in collaboration with the US Small Business Administration.

“When it comes to disaster assistance and the individual aspect of that declaration, SBA and FEMA tag team and partner to help those individuals. There’s just some people who need some basic need that will be able to assist them but SBA is at long-term recovery,” said Angel Class with the SBA.

The recovery center is located at the old Lake City Reporter Building on 180 East Duval Street.

It is open 7 days a week from 9 am to 7 pm.

Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2023 WCJB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Storm surge blankets Steinhatchee Marina
Idalia Live Blog: FEMA administrator headed to Florida, Biden says
Reports show home sales numbers in Marion County are up more than 16%.
Ocala ranked #1 city in Florida to have a housing crisis, real estate experts react
Witnesses say a woman riding a bike in Northwest Gainesville was hit by an SUV
One dead following vehicle vs. pedestrian crash in Gainesville
Dollar General Fires Employees
Dollar General Fires Manager After She Refused to Sell Unsafe Produce
Mobley was last seen alive on Oct. 16 on Southeast 166th Lane in Summerfield.
Human remains found in Marion County, believed to be missing Summerfield woman

Latest News

FEMA and SBA representatives are on hand to answer questions
Disaster Recovery Center set up in Columbia County
Derrell Redding, 30, arrested for sexual battery in Marion County
Ocala pastor arrested for sexually abusing two girls for years
Branden Babcock, 30, arrested after breaking into a home
Convicted felon on parole breaks into Gainesville apartment, robs and batters woman
Here’s what you missed when we caught up with our friends over at WIND-FM.
“What’s up” with WIND-FM 9/14