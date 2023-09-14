FDOT to discuss US 19 improvements with community

CHIEFLAND, Fla. (WCJB) - The state department of transportation is asking for community feedback on roadway improvements.

The Florida Department of Transportation will be holding a meeting on September 14, 2023, from 5:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m.

The Chiefland Community Working Group will be meeting to discuss and provide feedback to FDOT regarding potential improvements to US 19. This project will study ways to achieve free flow traffic conditions along US 19 from the terminus of Suncoast Parkway 2 Phase 3 north to NW 140th Street in Chiefland.

This meeting is open to the public and will be held at the Tommy Usher Community Center located at 506 SW 4th Ave., Chiefland, FL 32626.

