FDOT to discuss US 19 improvements with community

U.S. 19 PD&E Study from Red Level to NW 140th Street in Chiefland (Citrus and Levy Counties)
U.S. 19 PD&E Study from Red Level to NW 140th Street in Chiefland (Citrus and Levy Counties)(FDOT)
By WCJB Staff
Published: Sep. 14, 2023 at 1:19 PM EDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHIEFLAND, Fla. (WCJB) - The state department of transportation is asking for community feedback on roadway improvements.

The Florida Department of Transportation will be holding a meeting on September 14, 2023, from 5:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m.

The Chiefland Community Working Group will be meeting to discuss and provide feedback to FDOT regarding potential improvements to US 19. This project will study ways to achieve free flow traffic conditions along US 19 from the terminus of Suncoast Parkway 2 Phase 3 north to NW 140th Street in Chiefland.

This meeting is open to the public and will be held at the Tommy Usher Community Center located at 506 SW 4th Ave., Chiefland, FL 32626.

Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2023 WCJB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Storm surge blankets Steinhatchee Marina
Idalia Live Blog: FEMA administrator headed to Florida, Biden says
Reports show home sales numbers in Marion County are up more than 16%.
Ocala ranked #1 city in Florida to have a housing crisis, real estate experts react
Witnesses say a woman riding a bike in Northwest Gainesville was hit by an SUV
One dead following vehicle vs. pedestrian crash in Gainesville
Dollar General Fires Employees
Dollar General Fires Manager After She Refused to Sell Unsafe Produce
Mobley was last seen alive on Oct. 16 on Southeast 166th Lane in Summerfield.
Human remains found in Marion County, believed to be missing Summerfield woman

Latest News

Disaster Recovery Center set up in Columbia County
Disaster Recovery Center set up in Columbia County
FEMA and SBA representatives are on hand to answer questions
Disaster Recovery Center set up in Columbia County
Derrell Redding, 30, arrested for sexual battery in Marion County
Ocala pastor arrested for sexually abusing two girls for years
Branden Babcock, 30, arrested after breaking into a home
Convicted felon on parole breaks into Gainesville apartment, robs and batters woman