Gainesville commissioners vote to create entertainment district downtown

Proposed downtown entertainment district
Proposed downtown entertainment district(City of Gainesville)
By Ryan Wyatt Turbeville and Camron Lunn
Published: Sep. 14, 2023 at 3:33 PM EDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - The pandemic-era freedom to drink alcohol outdoors in Gainesville is likely ending, and a more structured set of rules could replace it.

On Thursday, the Gainesville City Commission voted 4 to 3 on a first reading to repeal an ordinance allowing open containers. Commissioners Saco, Willits, and Eastman voted in dissent.

The ordinance was created during the pandemic to allow people to drink alcohol outside to encourage social distancing and help businesses in Gainesville. The ordinance has faced backlash due to a rise in crime in the city.

Several Gainesville artists and downtown business owners spoke during the meeting about how implementing the ban would hurt them financially.

RELATED: Owners of Loosey’s Downtown ask people to rally for limited entertainment district

“That’s what this business does, they sell beer and wine and they host music. If we weren’t we wouldn’t be able to be paid, or the crowd wouldn’t stay as long if that wasn’t something that they can do,” Thomas Allain, Late Night lead singer.

The commission then took up the issue of creating an entertainment district downtown that would allow alcohol in the area. The idea was first proposed by Mayor Harvey Ward.

The commission voted 6 to 1 to advance the proposal. Commissioner Book was in dissent.

Commissioner Eastman pushed to extend the hours alcoholic beverages would be allowed to 2 a.m. He also motioned to name the district Arts Culture Entertainment (ACE).

